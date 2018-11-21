OAKLEY — The Oakley Valley Arts Council announces its Christmas Around the World Concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3 at Howell’s Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave., Oakley. A third performance will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont Ave., Rupert.
Directed by Janna Exon and guest director Bonnie Bair, the Christmas Choir will perform music from around the world including the “Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s “Messiah.” Enjoy this talented choir’s 50 voices from the surrounding area.
The concert is free; reservations are not needed.
