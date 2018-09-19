TWIN FALLS — The annual Eugene Ballet “Nutcracker” auditions will be from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Friday in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium.
Children ages five to 18 are encouraged to try out. There will be a $5 audition fee — make checks payable to Eugene Ballet.
Boys and girls are welcome to audition for all parts except “Waltz of the Flowers” which is only open to female advanced students.
Make sure that children audition for the proper roles, as listed here:
4 p.m. — Baby Mice, ages five-seven, no height requirement, one year ballet preferred.
4:30 p.m. — Angels, ages seven-nine, must be under 4 feet 6 inches tall, one year ballet minimum.
5 p.m. — Ladybugs, ages nine-11, must be under 5 feet tall, two years ballet minimum.
6:15 p.m. — Party Guests, ages 11-15, must be under 5 feet 2 inches tall, three years ballet minimum.
8 p.m. — Flowers, ages 12-18, must be 5 feet 2 inches tall and over, three years en pointe minimum.
The dance company requests that all participants arrive at least 15 minutes prior to the audition time, ready to dance — dressed and stretched. Late-comers will not be allowed to audition.
Girls should wear a class uniform or a solid colored leotard, pink tights and pink ballet shoes; hair should be secured in a bun. Boys should wear a white T-shirt, black tights and black ballet shoes.
All students will audition in flat technique shoes, except for “Waltz of the Flowers” en pointe.
Performances will be Dec. 11 and 12. Rehearsals will fall on Saturdays in October, November and December. Students must be available for all rehearsals and performances.
For more information, call Camille Barigar at 208-732-6288.
