 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No ceremony during COVID-19? No problem. This Idaho Christmas tradition still shines
0 comments

No ceremony during COVID-19? No problem. This Idaho Christmas tradition still shines

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Christmas tree

There was no official ceremony, but the Capitol Christmas tree is lit and ready for the holidays.

 Katherine Jones, Idaho Statesman

BOISE — With little fanfare and no festive ceremony to flick the switch on the lights, the 2020 Capitol Christmas tree in Boise has nevertheless been lit to celebrate the holidays.

The 60-year-old spruce was moved into place on the Monday before Thanksgiving and the Department of Administration’s Facilities Services spent days stringing thousands of LED lights on the tree.

Although coronavirus put the kibosh on the usual tree-lighting celebration, Gov. Brad Little and first lady Teresa Little have invited Idahoans to come view the 50-foot tree and the Capitol Christmas decorations inside as well.

“There is much to reflect upon this year,” Little said in a press release. “I hope you take this time appreciate the things that are truly important and find any joy and blessings this year has brought.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

If you traveled for Thanksgiving, assume you have COVID-19, Dr. Birx says

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News