KETCHUM — What role does the kitchen play in shaping our memories, our families and our social lives? How does the making and sharing of food connect us to our past and provide comfort in the present?
The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will explore these questions and more in its next Big Idea project, “At the Table: Kitchen as Home,” from Dec. 21 to March 1 at the center’s museum, 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum.
For many of us, the kitchen is an integral part of our earliest memories, bringing taste and smell together with our visual recollections of the spaces in which our families gathered. We often recreate our childhood memories by cooking from the same recipes our parents used, buying the same brands of foods that lined our childhood shelves or serving food on dishes we inherited from grandparents.
We come together in the kitchen for conversation, for doing homework, for making art projects and for entertaining friends and family. Kitchens can be places of creativity and experimentation, but they also offer the security of repetition and the familiar — the pot of coffee prepared the same way every morning or the simple meal thrown together by rote.
“We hope this Big Idea project triggers talk about all that happens in the kitchen — the conversations that were and weren’t shared at the table, the food that was made and offered, the objects used in daily eating rituals,” artistic director Kristin Poole said in a statement. “We also acknowledge that there are some without access to a kitchen whose experience of meals and home is altogether different.”
The center’s visual arts exhibition will feature six contemporary artists whose work across a range of media examines the role of the kitchen, its contents or the act of preparing and enjoying food in shaping our memories:
- Abby Carter painted portraits of the many different people for whom a soup kitchen is a necessity. She also offers recent paintings of the interior of a soup kitchen itself.
- Ferris Cook made a series of elegant pencil drawings of individual kitchen objects: an espresso maker, a toaster, a spoon. They will be paired with an installation of kitchen objects on loan from residents of the Wood River Valley.
- Benny Fountain produced a series of paintings that marry the interior of his kitchen with window views of the northern Idaho landscapes of his childhood. His paintings underline the connection between kitchens and memories of childhood and place.
- Julie Green painted new works that address the history of the house and its interior. The exhibition will pair these with “An Embarrassment of Dishes,” a Noritake dinner service for 12 that Green inherited from her grandmother and later painted with her own patterns and inscribed with stories from her youth.
- M.K. Guth produced a number of sculptures for different culinary events. The exhibition will include two: A Dinner to Remember and A Dinner to Plan a Revolution.
- Joan Linder made daily drawings of her kitchen sink showing the accumulation of plates and cups, cleaning supplies and cooking ingredients — conveying the passage of time in the kitchen where labor repeats itself in a daily cycle.
The “At the Table: Kitchen as Home” exhibition also includes hands-on activities for learners of all ages in the center’s Maker Space.
Admission to the museum is always free, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in February.
To further illuminate this Big Idea project, the center will present a series of lectures, workshops, films and theater productions to encourage community participation and discussion.
For more information, call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.