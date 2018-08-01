TWIN FALLS — “Newsies” will play this weekend at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Experience the musical at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. It’s presented by the Magic Valley Repertory Theatre.
Set in turn-of-the-century New York City, “Newsies” is the tale of Jack Kelly — a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenage newsies.
When the titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right.
“Newsies” features the now-classic songs “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day” and “Santa Fe.” The musical is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message — perfect for the whole family and every audience.
