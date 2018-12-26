If you plan to head out on New Year’s Eve, plenty of options await. Here’s a roundup of celebrations to ring in 2019 across south-central Idaho:
Twin Falls
Eighth Annual Snake River Soiree
- Elevation 486 in Twin Falls is holding its eighth annual New Year’s Eve party starting at 9 p.m. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance or $28 at the door. The event includes music by Music Monkey Productions, a champagne toast, late-night munchies, and fireworks, which are set off from the bottom of the Snake River Canyon at midnight. The restaurant is also taking reservations for dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. Make sure to dress like it’s the Roaring ‘20s — a prize for best costume will be given out. Attendees must be 21 or older.
2019 is coming
- Yellow Brick Cafe will host a “Game of Thrones”-themed New Years Eve party. There will be a live DJ all night and medieval themed drinks and appetizers. There will be a costume contest, so dress up like your favorite character. A complimentary glass of champagne will be given out at midnight. The festivities start at 9 p.m. at Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave., Twin Falls. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at yellowbrickcafe.ticketleap.com.
New Year’s Eve at Skateland
- All ages fun will start at 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Magic Valley Skateland, 2100 Kimberly Road. Cost is $9 a person; door prizes to all, games and giveaways aplenty.
New Year’s Eve party with Dogs on the Lam
- Music by Dogs on the Lam, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Whiskey Creek Saloon & Grill, 213 Fifth Ave. S.
New Year’s Eve dinner and party
- Chef Richard Berger is preparing a special menu consisting of your choice of appetizer, entree and a selection of desserts. The entree list includes sake glazed salmon, 12-ounce roast prime rib, seafood fettuccine with shrimp and more. Dinner is served for $40 per person, starting at 5 p.m. at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive, Twin Falls. Dinner reservations are required.
- Canyon Crest’s New Year’s Eve party starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. The event includes DJ, drink specials and a photo booth. Attendees must be 21 or older.
New Year’s Eve Party African Style
- Food and worship at Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene starting at 9 p.m. at 1231 Washington St. N.
Jerome
Ellie Mae at Mountain View Barn
- Local musician Ellie Mae will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., Jerome.
Gooding
Jensen Buck at Sidetrack Bar
- Celebrate 2019’s arrival with $4 Bloody Marys & $2 mimosas all day starting at 10 a.m. Musician Jensen Buck will be putting on a live performance at 9 p.m. Start the new year strong with a free glass of champagne at midnight at the Sidetrack Bar, 102 Main St.
Hansen
New Year’s Eve Party
- Enjoy finger food from 9 p.m. to closing, and a glass of free champagne at midnight, at South Hills Bar & Grill, 300 U.S. 30, Hansen.
Sun Valley
The Bubbly Bash
- The most anticipated New Year’s Eve party in Sun Valley returns from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. in the River Run Lodge Bald Mountain in Ketchum. Attendees must be 21 or older.
Ice skating with music
- Skate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Sun Valley outdoor rink. Rentals are available.
Night skiing event
- Ski with music and s’mores from 4 to 9 p.m. on Dollar Mountain. Tickets are $40 for adults and $30 for children 12 and younger. Admission includes skiing and riding, face painting, New Year’s Eve party hat decorating, photo booth, bouncy twister and more.
New Year’s Eve with The Social Animals
- Indie rock band The Social Animals, DJN8 and hip-hop musician Vokab Kompany will perform at 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Whiskey Jacques, 251 Main St. N. in Ketchum. Tickets are $55 in advance or $60 at the door.
