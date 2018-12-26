KETCHUM — Ceramic artist Carol Glenn will present her new work, “Craters of the Moon Series,” at Ochi Gallery, at an opening from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at 119 Lewis St., Ketchum. It will join the gallery’s art exhibition, “Inclined to Blur at the Edges.”
The exhibition brings together several contemporary artists using diverse media to investigate the relationship between materiality and the hand-made. Also showing their work are Thomas Linder, Christy Matson, Rob Reynolds, Brian Wills and Brittany Sanders.
A Wood River Valley resident, Glenn has traveled to locations around the world and studied ceramics with master potters since the 1970s. Her pottery exudes her life’s experiences and connections to her family, art and home. She studied at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts and the University of Southern California at Idyllwild and is a recipient of the prestigious Moonhole Fellowship from the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston. Glenn’s art is in many private collections. She says her new work is a result of her desire to do something very different.
“The glaze was a surprise, and I knew that I wanted to cut into those vessels,” Glenn said in a statement. “After the firing, the combination felt familiar. Craters of the Moon — it’s all around us.”
For more information about the artist and her book “Carol Glenn,” go to carolglennceramics.com.
