BOISE — If you haven’t been paying close attention, you might have missed the fact that Outlaw Field is planning outdoor concerts this summer.
Competing venue the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater has dominated headlines lately. Nampa can expect huge turnouts for major acts such as the Doobie Brothers, Kenny Chesney and Matchbox 20 with the Wallflowers.
But four new Outlaw Field shows have been revealed in the past week or so:
- The Steve Miller Band rolls into Boise for a 7:30 p.m. concert Tuesday, July 14. Miller is bringing opening acts Marty Stuart & The Fabulous Superlatives and Gary Mule Deer. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, for $69 (plus the usual fees) at Ticketmaster.
- Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals will steal some kisses at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 26. Tickets went on sale Friday for $47.50 at Ticketmaster.
- The Australian Pink Floyd will crank up classic covers at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23. Tickets went on sale Friday for $35 at Ticketmaster.
- Ween will get weird at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 30. Tickets are on sale now for $55 at Ticketmaster. (Gene and Dean Ween haven’t been to Boise forever.)
That makes six shows already scheduled at Outlaw Field in 2020. Also on tap: The Avett Brothers (Tuesday, May 19) and Louis the Child (Wednesday, June 3).
Overall in the Treasure Valley, it’s looking like we’re in store for an exceptionally busy concert season. It will be interesting to see what else pops up at Outlaw Field.
