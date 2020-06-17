New stage, new acts, same family: Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest still on

Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Fest is more than a music festival.
It’s a family reunion.
“Everybody, friends from all over the country, see each other once a year,” said Gordy Schroeder. “And they see them there. Hwy 30 Music Fest has my name on it, but it’s not mine. it’s everybody’s.”
Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Fest is in its seventh year in Filer and will feature 27 musical acts June 25 through June 27 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds.
Chris Janson is headlining the festival. Janson is known for such songs as “Buy Me a Boat” and “Fix a Drink.” Janson has also written songs for Tim McGraw and LoCash.
“He’s a huge star and this is his first year at Hwy 30,” Schroeder said.
There will be a couple of new features concertgoers will notice at this year’s festival.
The event has a brand new stage that is double the size of the old one. Schroeder said the side stage alone is larger than the original stage.
“It’s gorgeous,” Schroeder said. “It’s concrete and it’s there forever. So many events could be held there. They held a wedding on it last week. It’s something the community can be really proud of.”
If you are planning to attend, and haven’t bought your tickets yet, you might want to do that now.
Tickets are going fast. Schroeder said they plan to sell about 3,000 tickets. During a normal year, they might even sell a little more, but COVID-19 safety is one of their main goals.
“There are other musical festivals in the state that have cancelled,” Schroeder said. “Our community wants it to go on. Our big thing is there needed to be a light at the end of the tunnel. Something to look forward to.”
So plan ahead and get your tickets in advance online before they are sold out.
There will also be extra hand washing stations as a precaution for COVID-19. There will also be masks available for those who wish to wear one, but they are not required. There will even be some masks on sale with the festival logo. The proceeds from these masks will benefit Twin Falls Search and Rescue.
“We’ve got everything possible,” Schroeder said. “We will have medical people on premise. If you are sick, stay home. If you are afraid or scared, stay home. If you are going to be an a-hole, stay home. This is all about celebration. Music heals the soul, it really does, and all the artists have been so excited to come out and play.
