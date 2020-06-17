New stage, new acts, same family: Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest still on

Tickets are going fast. Schroeder said they plan to sell about 3,000 tickets. During a normal year, they might even sell a little more, but COVID-19 safety is one of their main goals.

“There are other musical festivals in the state that have cancelled,” Schroeder said. “Our community wants it to go on. Our big thing is there needed to be a light at the end of the tunnel. Something to look forward to.”

So plan ahead and get your tickets in advance online before they are sold out.

There will also be extra hand washing stations as a precaution for COVID-19. There will also be masks available for those who wish to wear one, but they are not required. There will even be some masks on sale with the festival logo. The proceeds from these masks will benefit Twin Falls Search and Rescue.

“We’ve got everything possible,” Schroeder said. “We will have medical people on premise. If you are sick, stay home. If you are afraid or scared, stay home. If you are going to be an a-hole, stay home. This is all about celebration. Music heals the soul, it really does, and all the artists have been so excited to come out and play.

