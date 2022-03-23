New play 'Lunch with Judy' coming to the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS — A new and original play is coming to the Magic Valley this spring.

“Lunch with Judy” is a play based on the actress Judy Garland written by retired College of Southern Idaho professor Tony Mannen and his former student Billy Perry.

They will be performing a preview of the play and will include a scene from the show, a Q&A with Mannen and Perry and will feature actors Jud Harmon and Alicia West with host Liyah Babayan.

The preview will take place at 2 p.m. March 26 at the CSI Hepworth building in room 8. The event will be free, though donations are welcomed.

Full productions of the show will take place April 22-24.

