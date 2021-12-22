New planetarium show brings sea lions to the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS — Not so long ago, California Sea Lions were endangered, but today they are thriving thanks to the intervention of caretaking humans.

Come on a journey at the Faulkner Planetarium from Australia to California and back again as we look for ways to help save Otto and her family of endangered Australian Sea Lions.

Opening Tuesday, Dec. 28, “Sea Lions: Life by a Whisker” tells the compelling tale of the Australian Sea Lions’ fight for survival.

Planetarium Manager Rick Greenawald notes, “The Sea Lions trailer has been generating quite the buzz in the planetarium since early summer. Now, the wait is over. Guests of all ages can take delight in baby sea lion Otto, but also learn of the plight of her species. The film is a story of hope; hope that the future of the Australian Sea Lion can be as bright as that of the California Sea Lion.”

Sea Lions debuts with showings at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7 p.m. Tuesday, the week of Dec. 28—31. January’s showings are scheduled at 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays and 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturdays.

Admission prices to the planetarium are $6 adults (18 to 59), $5 seniors (60+), $4 children (2 to 17) and CSI students with a valid student ID. Children under the age of two are admitted free of charge.

Located in the Herrett Center for Arts and Science on the College of Southern Idaho campus in Twin Falls, the Faulkner Planetarium is the state’s largest planetarium. Public shows are offered on Tuesday and Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons, plus evenings throughout the academic year. Expanded show schedules are offered during the holiday season and summer.

For more information, including show schedules, program descriptions, movie trailers, and coming attractions, visit the Herrett Center’s webpage at herrett.csi.edu.

