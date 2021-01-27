New permanent museum exhibit shows Way Out West

“When we commission pieces for an exhibit like this, it is a great opportunity to see something that nobody has seen in a museum before,” said Chloe Doucette, director of education programs.

Fitting into the broader history of the region are replica storefronts of Eagle Rock from the turn of the 20th century that have been a popular feature of the museum for over a decade. Apart from adding tablets to give more information about the contents of the different stores, museum spokesman Jeff Carr said the area display has been largely unchanged as it was incorporated into the broader “Way Out West” exhibit.

While about half of the museum’s visitors come from out of state, the exhibit is also meant to connect with long-time residents of Idaho Falls. The Rolodex of patients in the dentist office’s storefront includes the names of some of the museum volunteers who had appointments with Dr. Bennett as children. Many artifacts in the “Way Out West” exhibit, including a fully restored and operational 1927 Ford Model T, were provided by local families.

One section on the upper level is dedicated to the more controversial and complicated parts of the region’s history. Pieces in that area of the second floor represent the Japanese internment camp at Minidoka during World War II and discrimination against Black settlers of the area in the late 1800s.