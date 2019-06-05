KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts has announced a new museum-based art therapy program called Stepping Out of the Frame. It’s designed especially for adults living with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia.
The free six-week program will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays between July 23 and Aug. 29 at 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum.
Art therapy is an integrative practice that enriches the lives of individuals, families and communities through active art-making. Activities will be facilitated by a professional art therapist and are designed to improve cognitive and sensory-motor functions, foster self-esteem and self-awareness, cultivate emotional resilience, promote insight, enhance social skills and reduce and resolve internal and external conflicts.
The center’s art therapy pilot program is designed for adults with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia for which extensive research has been done, specifically in museum settings. Participants will explore the center’s summer visual arts exhibition Mirage: Energy and Water in the Great Basin through therapeutic art experiences both inside and outside the museum.
“I became interested in the profound possibilities that museum-based art therapy has to offer as a first-year graduate student, and I have since dedicated much of my academic research and professional development to designing and promoting those benefits with a wide range of populations,” Jordyn Dooley, art enrichment coordinator who holds a master’s degree in art therapy from Florida State University, said in a statement. “I have seen firsthand how the power of placing a handmade image on the wall of a museum offered the opportunity for an adolescent boy, who had never been into a museum, the chance to claim the space as his own and elevate his art to that of a professional artist. I have listened to women in their eighties with dementia discuss and appreciate abstract and controversial student artwork, demonstrating that no one is too old to broaden their scope and communicate their opinions. The museum is a space free of stigma and open to all, and we at the center want to open the floor for discussion and the exchange of ideas to everyone.”
Pre-registration for the museum-based art therapy program is required, but there is no fee to participate. Participants should plan to commit to all weekly sessions in order to gain the maximum educational and therapeutic benefit.
To reserve a space, call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org.
