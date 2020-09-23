New location, new activities, same great Lights and Lasers

If you go

Tickets

Tickets are available at visitsouthidaho.com/event/lights-lasers-at-canyon-springs-golf-course

VIP tickets are $75 and include dinner, show and parking pass (limited tickets available)

General admission, 13 and older: $12

General admission, 6-12 years old: $7

Children 5 and younger are admitted for free

A $20 car pass is required to park in canyon. It allows a single vehicle with ticket holding occupants to park in one of two designated areas. Car pass holders will be given certificates to park at the golf course or on Canyon Spring Road in front of the golf course. These areas are within walking distance of the event, but email contact@visitsouthidaho.com for handicapped parking options. Unauthorized cars parked in the canyon without permission will be towed at the owner's expense.

How do I check-in?

Check-in will begin at 5:30 p.m. before the event. Ticket holders must have proof of ticket and ID. Proof of tickets can be shown on a mobile device or with a printed version. These will be scanned and replaced with colored bands. Wristbands must be worn at all times during the event and will be needed to load buses.

Where do I park?

For general admission, buses will transport guests from the Everise parking lot at 851 Pole Line Road East behind McDonalds. All passengers must purchase a ticket and wear a wristband to load buses. Buses will start loading guests at 5:30 p.m. each night and run continuously. The buses will stop running at 8 p.m. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. to find parking and load the bus. Buses will be ready to take guests back to the main parking lot immediately after the show.

Can I walk?

If you are planning on walking in on the grade, please check in prior to event day at the Southern Idaho Tourism office located next to the Twin Falls Visitors Center to receive your wristband. Guests are allowed to walk to the event and show. Be aware the road is very dark after the show and flashlights are necessary. It will also be heavily trafficked leaving the event.

For more information, go to visitsouthidaho.com or call 208-732-5569