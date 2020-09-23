New location, new activities, same great Lights and Lasers

TWIN FALLS — This event will cast the Snake River Canyon in a whole new light.
Lights and Lasers at Canyon Springs Golf Course is from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with the show starting at 8:30 p.m.
This year’s event has been moved from Shoshone Falls to the Canyon Springs Golf Course, and will illuminate the Perrine Coulee and the south side of the Snake River Canyon with hundreds of laser lights. Before the show, attendees can participate in family-friendly activities, listen to musical entertainment and visit food vendors.
“We wanted to give them a venue that was far and wide so people could really spread out,” said Melissa Barry, executive director of Southern Idaho Tourism. “It’s set up pretty well to be an excellent show and honestly I’m really excited for it.”
This is the third year for the event created by Southern Idaho Tourism, which promotes recreation and tourism in seven counties of south-central Idaho.
Besides the change in venue, other changes will include safety precautions including 6-foot spacing or more for each group, sanitizing stations and touchless check in.
Barry said the location will also give attendees a more interactive experience with laser lights at three different levels of the canyon and choreographed dancers performing to the music.
“You are going to have that concert feel with this,” Barry said.
All family-friendly activities before the show will be included with the price of the ticket. There will be a train, bounce houses and face painting.
There will be a beer garden for adults. VIP tickets will include a Perrine Man Press T-shirt and dinner at the golf course. VIP tickets are limited to 75 people each night.
“Chef Billy Kern is one of the best chefs in the valley,” said Brandon Otte, general manager at Canyon Springs Golf Course. “We are looking forward to getting a whole bunch of people down into the canyon and let them know about the opportunities down here.”
This year’s Lights and Lasers show will be a first for Otte. He said he doesn’t know what to expect but is excited to check it out.
“I hope we get a good turnout and a lot of people come down,” Otte said. “It will be a family-friendly event. We are just excited to be part of it all.”
There are 1,500 tickets available for each night. All proceeds from the event will go toward promoting and developing the Magic Valley.
“I don’t think we’ll sell out this year,” Barry said. “But the ticket sales are increasing pretty steadily.”
Last year’s efforts raised $30,000 and helped with a matching grant submission to fix the Interstate Bridge (the broken bridge) at Auger Falls.
“Our organization is involved in a lot of projects in this area,” she said.
The organization is now looking to use funds from this year’s event to add lighting to the Perrine Bridge.
Barry said bridges in Oregon and Tennessee are often lit green for St. Patrick’s Day or pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. So they are looking at something similar for the Perrine Bridge.
“We wanted families to come out and experience what southern Idaho has to offer,” Barry said. “It’s meant to give people that experience of being outdoor and enjoying the beauty that we have.”
