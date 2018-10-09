BOISE — When it comes to boy band concerts, Boise is hangin’ tough.
Niall Horan of One Direction played at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater this summer. Australian pop-rockers 5 Seconds of Summer headlined at Taco Bell Arena in 2016. The Backstreet Boys rocked Ann Morrison Park in 2010.
And now New Kids on the Block will roll through Taco Bell Arena on June 4, 2019. They’ll bring an army of hitmakers from the ’80s and ’90s, too. Check out this jaw-dropping lineup of special guests: Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty By Nature.
It’s all part of New Kids on the Block’s 53-city, North American “MixTape Tour,” which is decidedly old-school — as in 50 years old. (OK, none of the New Kids is older than 49.) Fans will hear nostalgic favorites such as “Hangin’ Tough,” “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever)” and “Step By Step.” Not to mention that Debbie Gibson song I can never remember. (“I Think We’re Alone Now” was Tiffany, right?)
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster for $29.95 to $149.95. Taco Bell Arena’s venue presale is Thursday.
Questions? Call the arena box office at 208-426-1766.
