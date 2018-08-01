Subscribe for 33¢ / day

TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Watercolor Society’s 39th annual Juried Exhibition is now on display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place.

This display of 20 watercolor paintings features artists from across the state, including Roy Mason of Wendell and Connie Pepper of Twin Falls.

The Magic Valley Arts Council is hosting the exhibit through Aug. 25.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments