TWIN FALLS — Boris “Bill” Garibyan wasn’t born in Idaho, but he knows what makes it special.
Originally from the former Soviet Union, Garibyan came to Twin Falls in 1991. When he paints an Idaho landscape he is able to understand the uniqueness of the Gem State.
“Customers say it reminds them of something — some landscape or memory,” he said. “There are stories behind each. Those little stories are important.”
The thing that Garibyan understands most about the beauty of Idaho is the sky. The strokes of his brush manage to perfectly capture the exact hue of red an Idaho sunset exudes, the power of an Idaho storm on the horizon or the cold melancholy of a low winter sun. It’s the sky in his paintings that demonstrate his appreciation.
“(Garibyan) is one of the masterful painters of Idaho sky,” artist Jeff Lohr said. “You can see the range of Idaho skies.”
Garibyan and Lohr have worked together in the past and displayed their artwork at the “Places and Faces of Idaho” art show. This year Garibyan is taking the helm and is featuring his work at the “Idaho Landscapes New Art Show.”
The show contains artwork that is all about and inspired by Idaho. The art will be showcased Dec. 6 and 7 in the formal wear room of Christa’s Dress Shoppe and Tuxedo, 202 Second St. E. The shop is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Wine tastings with hors-d’oeuvres and free wine samples are taking place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6.
The artwork is appropriate for all ages, and the show helps the artist know what resonates with people, Lohr said. There will be between 30 and 40 pieces on display, Garibyan. There will be artwork of different sizes and prices. An advantage of going when an artist is at the show is that payment plans can be made.
“People think it’s only old people who buy art,” Garibyan said. “Now it’s a younger generation going out and buying art.”
Lohr works in different mediums, everything from charcoal drawings to metalwork. Garibyan is a classic landscape artist. He is currently painting a scenic mountainside. When the duo created the “Places and Faces” showcase they thought they would give audiences a chance to experience a variety of artwork. Even though Lohr isn’t participating this year he is still supporting his friend.
“(Garibyan) is one of the most humble guys I know of,” Lohr said. “Me, I’m a big mouth — I can brag about him.”
