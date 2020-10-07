Need to get the in fall spirit? It's time for a straw or corn maze

Can we go at night?

Admission lets you go through as many times as you want on the day of purchase. Glow sticks and flashlights are available for purchase, or you can bring your own, for maze after dark on Friday and Saturday evenings.

What if I have little ones?

The playground area is for kids of all ages. There is a 6 and younger area with a corn pit and bounce house.There is also a giant 30-by-70 bounce pad, rubber ducky raceways, straw towers, a corn pit, digging area, corn cannons and a cow train. There are also two corn cannons and three slingshots. You can shoot for prizes or for fun. Shots are two for $1.

Where do we get tickets?

Tubbs is limiting the number of people allowed in at a time. Purchase tickets and reserve a time online at tubbsberryfarm.com. There will be a limited number of tickets available at the door.

For more information, go to tubbsberryfarm.com or call 208-961-0969.

Magic Valley Corn Maze and Haunted Forest

4345 East 3700 North, Hansen

Magic Valley Corn Maze is a family-friendly place by day. But once the sun sets, the forest monsters come out.