Need to get the in fall spirit? It's time for a straw or corn maze

BURLEY
And just like that, summer is over, and the warm glow of fall is everywhere.
Now you need to start marking off those items from your fall to-do list.
At the very top of that list should be “visit local mazes” because these venues are like all things autumn in one location.
So put on something mustard yellow, grab a pumpkin spice latte and head to these three local mazes for some fall fun.
Burley Straw Maze and Pumpkin Patch
845 East 500 South, Burley
The Burley Straw Maze is a family run maze that has been in operation for the past 12 years. It is open until Oct. 31.
“In building the maze and adding attractions each year we try and think about how the whole family can enjoy coming to the maze,” said co-owner Dave Burtenshaw in an email. “And try to make a one-stop shop for all your fall fun.”
What can my children do at the straw maze?
“We have attractions like the kid area that is a great place for little ones,” Burtenshaw said.
There are also ziplines, the jump pad, hamster wheels, swings and corn cannons. And if they get hungry, there is the Whims Food Truck. Burtenshaw said it’s famous for its caramel apples.
Feeling adventurous?
Try out the giant slide and axe throwing is a newly added activity this year.
Can we pick pumpkins?
“Our pumpkin patch has a variety of great pumpkins with the best price around,” Burtenshaw said.
Is the straw maze haunted at night?
The Straw Maze is haunted on Saturday nights in October for all those who dare to enter. New this year are season passes for individuals and families. Burtenshaw said they will also be doing several giveaways during the season including a Treager grill.
For more information, go to burleystrawmaze.com or call 208-572-0345.
Tubbs Berry Farm’s Pumpkin Patch and Straw Maze
1250 South Park Ave. W., Twin Falls
Tubbs Berry Farm features a straw bale maze made with 1,000 bales and three large slides and two small ones. There is no charge for admission to the pumpkin patch and you only pay for the price of the pumpkins.
How long is the maze?
If you don’t make any wrong turns you can get through it in 20 minutes, says Tubbs’ website. But it’s recommended you allow an hour to get through it all.
Can we go at night?
Admission lets you go through as many times as you want on the day of purchase. Glow sticks and flashlights are available for purchase, or you can bring your own, for maze after dark on Friday and Saturday evenings.
What if I have little ones?
The playground area is for kids of all ages. There is a 6 and younger area with a corn pit and bounce house.There is also a giant 30-by-70 bounce pad, rubber ducky raceways, straw towers, a corn pit, digging area, corn cannons and a cow train. There are also two corn cannons and three slingshots. You can shoot for prizes or for fun. Shots are two for $1.
Where do we get tickets?
Tubbs is limiting the number of people allowed in at a time. Purchase tickets and reserve a time online at tubbsberryfarm.com. There will be a limited number of tickets available at the door.
For more information, go to tubbsberryfarm.com or call 208-961-0969.
Magic Valley Corn Maze and Haunted Forest
4345 East 3700 North, Hansen
Magic Valley Corn Maze is a family-friendly place by day. But once the sun sets, the forest monsters come out.
“This will be about our seventh year and we try to grow more and more every year,” said Colleen Wilkins of Magic Valley Corn Maze in an email.
If I go during the day, what can I do?
There is a bounce house, corn pit, corn cannon, train ride (even the parents can go on), petting zoo, corn hole and slides.
“So one cool thing about our maze is that you wander back and forth through the corn and trees, then you get to a big spider tunnel and then you are into the forest,” Wilkins said. “And when I say forest, it is like you are in the mountains.”
What if I have teenagers?
There is basketball, spike ball, roping dummies and tether ball.
Is there a pumpkin patch?
“We do not have a pumpkin patch,” Wilkins said. “The little herd of deer that live there really like pumpkins so they eat them all.”
What happens in the forest at night?
“On Saturday nights we open up more of the forest,” Wilkins said. “And that is where lots of the action takes place.”
Sneak peek: You will go down a huge tube slide that takes you into a big tank. Don’t worry, you are not alone. There is a visitor at the bottom waiting for you. The forest features several spooky animatronics that may or may not have some friends with them.
The maze turns haunted at 7 p.m. on Saturdays until midnight. Ticket sales for the Haunted Forest ends at 11 a.m.
For more information, go to magicvalleycornmaze.com or call 208-420-9001.
