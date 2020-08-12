Nearly 99 years old, Orpheum Theatre gets a pandemic makeover

The Oprheum is also getting an outdoor box office. The women’s restroom on the balcony level now takes up the entire floor. The men’s restroom has been moved downstairs next to a wheelchair-accessible women’s restroom.

The old College of Southern Idaho gymnasium seats in the balcony have been replaced with new seats. It changes the seating capacity a bit in the balcony, bringing the number down to 97 from 215, but people will find them more comfortable.

“We are really excited for the people to experience the balcony and not be crammed in there like sardines,” Johnson said.

The front of the building is getting a facelift.

Johnson said they took the marquee down and discovered an arch they hope to restore and keep exposed in some way. Two digital non-moving signs will be added on either side of the building to display upcoming acts and shows.

The hope is to eventually add a vertical sign, but city codes do not allow that type of sign. Johnson said they are currently working with the city.

These are all the renovations Johnson said they have been wanting to do, they just did not expect to do them all at once.