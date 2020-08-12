Nearly 99 years old, Orpheum Theatre gets a pandemic makeover

The Orpheum Theatre was awake with activity on Monday afternoon even though the stage was dark and the seats empty.
The only people present were the men in the lobby tearing up floor tile and replacing it.
It’s not the usual type of work that goes on here, but nothing is as usual anymore.
The Orpheum has sat silent since Gov. Brad Little issued a stay-at-home order on March 25. As downtown businesses began to reopen, the Orpheum’s doors remained closed. It remains strange uncharted territory for live entertainment venues like the Orpheum that thrive on large indoor gatherings in a time of social distancing.
And in a way, the Orpheum Theatre is getting its beauty sleep.
“When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade,” said Jared Johnson, manager of the Orpheum Theatre. “And we’ve been making a lot of lemonade.”
The lobby is getting a complete makeover. New red and gold carpeting. New tile. And workers are restoring the original tile where possible.
“It’s more cosmetic than structural,” Johnson said. “We are just getting things beautified where it needs to be.”
The concession area is also being revamped so people will be able to move through the lobby easier than before. The side door people may have become accustomed to using will close and the original front entrance will get new doors.
The Oprheum is also getting an outdoor box office. The women’s restroom on the balcony level now takes up the entire floor. The men’s restroom has been moved downstairs next to a wheelchair-accessible women’s restroom.
The old College of Southern Idaho gymnasium seats in the balcony have been replaced with new seats. It changes the seating capacity a bit in the balcony, bringing the number down to 97 from 215, but people will find them more comfortable.
“We are really excited for the people to experience the balcony and not be crammed in there like sardines,” Johnson said.
The front of the building is getting a facelift.
Johnson said they took the marquee down and discovered an arch they hope to restore and keep exposed in some way. Two digital non-moving signs will be added on either side of the building to display upcoming acts and shows.
The hope is to eventually add a vertical sign, but city codes do not allow that type of sign. Johnson said they are currently working with the city.
These are all the renovations Johnson said they have been wanting to do, they just did not expect to do them all at once.
“We are doing our best to bring it back to the old-style glory while having modern conveniences,” Johnson said. “As much as 2020 sucks, we will get back to doing fun things here again.”
When the Orpheum Theatre will reopen is still undetermined. Johnson said as they approach an opening date they will be in close contact with South Central Public Health District to make sure they are taking the right steps to keeping the public safe.
Johnson said they have received calls from concerned patrons.
“I’m really thankful we are on their minds. We are doing all right,” Johnson said. “There’s a lot we have to do still but you can bet once we do open we will be kicking and screaming and making a mad dash at it.”
But there is a lot to look forward to after all the ups and downs.
The theater will celebrate its centennial birthday on Oct. 31, 2021.
And instead of celebrating one night, Johnson said they may just have to celebrate the entire year.
