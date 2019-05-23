BOISE — If you weren’t able to buy tickets to the Garth Brooks concert July 20 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, don’t fret.
A second show has been added for Friday, July 19.
The news comes less than 24 hours after Idaho Gov. Brad Little phoned the country star to make a case for another concert, which will start at 7 p.m.
There are only three official ways to buy tickets, which go on sale at 10 a.m. Mountain time on Friday, May 31. There will be an eight-ticket limit per purchase.
- Go to ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.
- Call Ticketmaster Express at 1-877-654-2784.
- Use the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device to make a purchase.
All seats are reserved and will cost $94.95 ($74.58 plus $5.37 tax and $15 service charge). There will be no tickets sold at the stadium, Taco Bell Arena box office or any other physical Ticketmaster outlets on May 31.
Boise State still has not announced whether there will be beer and wine sales inside the stadium. Either way, it did not slow down fans who bought tickets to the previously announced Brooks concert. It sold out in less than an hour.
Brooks hasn’t performed in Boise since 1992, when he sold out the BSU Pavilion (now called Taco Bell Arena and soon to be ExtraMile Arena.) These will be the first major concerts ever at Albertsons Stadium, and likely will set a stadium attendance record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.