KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Art’s Summer Concert Series will feature Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats with special guest Lucius at 7 p.m. July 24 at the River Run Lodge, 520 Serenade Lane, Ketchum. Early entry and VIP access will be at 6 p.m. General admission gates will open at 6:15 p.m.
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats is a Denver-based Americana, R&B and soul-inspired band known for its sold-out, raucous performances and hit songs “Hey Mama,” “S.O.B.” and “You Worry Me.” With two performances at Red Rocks already sold out for August, this is an incredible opportunity to see the acclaimed band in an intimate setting.
Opening the evening will be Lucius, a four-piece band fronted by Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig. Lucius has drawn acclaim for its powerful songs showcasing taut hooks, mesmerizing stage presence and bold visual aesthetics. The New York Times described Wolfe and Laessig’s vocals as being “especially gorgeous,” while Rolling Stone says Lucius is “powerful enough to knock you over.”
Tickets start at $20 for students, $35 for center members and $45 for non-members. Prices do not including taxes and fees. For details on pricing and to purchase tickets, go to sunvalleycenter.org. Tickets are also available by calling 208-726-9491 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
