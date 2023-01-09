 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Musician Morgan Wade plays to sold-out concert

  • 0

FILER — Country musician Morgan Wade played her heart out Friday night to a sold-out crowd of more than 350 concert goers in Merchant Building 3 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds.

While the singer-songwriter rarely does meet and greets or pop-up concerts nowadays, she just couldn’t stay away from Idaho. After playing the Turf Club last year, Wade was welcomed back by promoter Gordy Schroeder of Hwy 30 Music Fest fame.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Wade, who plays to a stout country crowd, also straddles an alternative rock and Americana vibe. Her record “Reckless” is on all major platforms and she just wrapped another album coming out soon. She’s signed to Sony Music Nashville.

Preceding Wade was a mix of artists including Ellie May, Kaden Madden and Schroeder’s 12-year-old daughter Ella Schroeder.

PHOTOS: Morgan Wade holds pop up concert at Twin Falls Fairgrounds

+33 
+33 
Morgan Wade headlines a pop-up concert at the fairgrounds
+33 
+33 
Morgan Wade headlines a pop-up concert at the fairgrounds
+33 
+33 
Morgan Wade headlines a pop up concert at the fairgrounds
+33 
+33 
Morgan Wade headlines a pop up concert at the fairgrounds
+33 
+33 
Morgan Wade headlines a pop up concert at the fairgrounds

Even with the latest data tracking week reflecting four days after Christmas Day (Dec. 23-29), Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” holds at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, reigning for a 12th total week.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A year of experiences

A year of experiences

Now that the new year is here, it's a good time to reflect on highlights from 2022 as well as some things to come.

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry hints he and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex won't give up their royal titles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News