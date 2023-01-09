Musician Morgan Wade plays to sold-out concert

FILER — Country musician Morgan Wade played her heart out Friday night to a sold-out crowd of more than 350 concert goers in Merchant Building 3 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds.

While the singer-songwriter rarely does meet and greets or pop-up concerts nowadays, she just couldn’t stay away from Idaho. After playing the Turf Club last year, Wade was welcomed back by promoter Gordy Schroeder of Hwy 30 Music Fest fame.

Wade, who plays to a stout country crowd, also straddles an alternative rock and Americana vibe. Her record “Reckless” is on all major platforms and she just wrapped another album coming out soon. She’s signed to Sony Music Nashville.

Preceding Wade was a mix of artists including Ellie May, Kaden Madden and Schroeder’s 12-year-old daughter Ella Schroeder.

Morgan Wade headlines a pop-up concert at the fairgrounds Popular country singer-songwriter Morgan Wade performs during a pop-up concert Friday night, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer. This is Wade's second pop-up concert in the Magic Valley in as many years. Heavily tattooed, Wade has 'Die Sober' inked on her left wrist. Singer and songwriter Morgan Wade performs to a sold-out crowd of more than 250, Friday night, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer. 