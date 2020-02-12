TWIN FALLS — Gary Eller, director of the Idaho Songs Project, will present his program "Strong Women of Early Idaho" be at 7 p.m. Thursday at the public library. The presentation is free and open to the public.
As part of his role with the Idaho Songs Project, Eller’s mission is to find, document, interpret and preserve songs written before the radio era — before 1923 — about early Idaho's people, places and events. To date, he has documented more than 200 forgotten Idaho songs and has published more than a dozen topically arranged interpretive booklets with audio CDs based on these songs, many of which are available to check out at the Library.
The presentation will include tributes to women such as Marie Dorion, the only Native American on the second traverse of Idaho by whites; Emma Yearian, the Sheep Queen of Idaho; Elvina Moulton, a liberated slave who became a prominent Boise citizen; and May Arkwright Hutton a suffragette and labor organizer. The Library is excited to offer the program, which is made possible by funding from the Idaho Humanities Council, the state-based partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Please call 208-733-2964, ext 200, or drop by the reference desk at the library for more information.
