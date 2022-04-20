CSI Music Department presents free concert featuring the CSI bands

The College of Southern Idaho’s Music Department will present three concerts to commemorate the end of the 2021-22 school year. All of these concerts will be presented free of charge, although donations to the CSI Music Department scholarship fund at the door are always appreciated.

The CSI Jazz Ensemble and Symphonic Band

The CSI Jazz Ensemble and Symphonic Band will be presenting a concert at 4 p.m. May 1 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. For this concert, both the Jazz Ensemble and Symphonic Band will be joined by virtuoso Ryan Nielsen on trumpet.

Nielsen is a versatile performer who has performed, recorded and collaborated with many of the greats from both the jazz and classical worlds See more at ryanstrumpet.com/bio. He will be featured with the Symphonic Band on Haydn’s triumphant Concerto for Trumpet. He’ll also be a guest soloist with the Jazz Ensemble on some burning pieces.

Mad About the 80s

The College of Southern Idaho Madrigals are proud to announce their upcoming spring show— Mad About the 80s! The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. on May 4 in the Fine Arts Theatre.

The CSI Madrigals are a small, auditioned ensemble that specializes in a cappella choral work. The “Mad About” series began in 2011, as a showcase for contemporary a cappella music. Each year, a new theme is selected. Some of the tunes featured on this concert include eighties songs by Madonna, Journey, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael and Queen among others. In addition to contemporary, a cappella tunes, this year’s concert will also feature each singer on their own tune, accompanied by an instrumental combo. Come to “Mad About the 80s” for an awesome evening of music!

Sci-Fi Jazz

The College of Southern Idaho’s newest ensemble, Sci-Fi Jazz, will present ARC, a show with an original sci-fi story, visuals and live music on at 7:30 p.m. May 7 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium.

The story follows Danilo, a brash and overconfident 18-year-old, who has been abducted by the future and finds himself in the middle of a universe-altering disaster. The script and music were written by faculty member Ben Britton for a mix of professional and talented student musicians. Learn more at ben-britton.com/arc-a-sci-fi-musical-experience.

For more information, contact Camille Barigar at 208-732-6288.

