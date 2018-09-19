KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts has announced its new Big Idea Project, “We the People: Protest and Patriotism,” running Sept. 28-Dec. 14 at the center’s museum, 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Friday. Admission is free.
The visual arts exhibition offers historical artifacts and works that illuminate the many ways American citizens participate in our democracy.
A series of lectures, workshops, films and theatre productions will complement the new BIG IDEA exhibition to encourage community participation and discussion.
For more information on upcoming programs, call 208-726-9491 or email information@sunvalleycenter.org or go to sunvalleycenter.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.