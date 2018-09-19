Subscribe for 33¢ / day
"East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station Protest, February 13, 1971 (after Pedro Arias)." 2018, ink on Dura-Lar with watercolor.

 COURTESY OF THE ARTIST, DEBORAH ASCHHEIM

KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts has announced its new Big Idea Project, “We the People: Protest and Patriotism,” running Sept. 28-Dec. 14 at the center’s museum, 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Friday. Admission is free.

The visual arts exhibition offers historical artifacts and works that illuminate the many ways American citizens participate in our democracy.

A series of lectures, workshops, films and theatre productions will complement the new BIG IDEA exhibition to encourage community participation and discussion.

For more information on upcoming programs, call 208-726-9491 or email information@sunvalleycenter.org or go to sunvalleycenter.org.

