TWIN FALLS — The Southern Idaho Mountain Bluebird Association will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at Idaho Joe’s, 598 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., Twin Falls. Those who have monitored Idaho Mountain Bluebird nesting boxes should bring their 2018 fledgling reports so the increase of bluebirds can be verified.
Idaho Mountain Bluebirds have migrated south for the winter, and the preparation of nesting boxes for their spring return should be completed before the snow begins to fall. Available trail rehabilitation will also be discussed.
Anyone interested in supporting the Idaho Mountain Bluebird are invited to participate. For more information, call 208-420-1191.
