Badeish Sherwood, of Twin Falls, looks at a birdhouse from Vicky's Craft Creations on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, during the annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts at Ritter Island in Hagerman. Sherwood attended the event with her husband JonPaul Sherwood. This is their second year visiting the event. 'We love it,' he says. 'It's great art at a great location.'
Clayton Williams, 5, sells painted rocks and birdhouses at his own booth Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, during the annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts at Ritter Island in Hagerman. 'Once I get older I'm going to make a humongous booth,' he says.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Dozens of booths showcase artwork Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, during the annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts at Ritter Island in Thousand Springs State Park near Hagerman.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Visitors walk in Saturday, Sept. 23, 2018, at the annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts at Ritter Island in Hagerman.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE-PHOTO
Anthony Fisher, of TLA Treasures, sells diamond-cut pewter jewelry Saturday, Sept. 26, 2018, during the annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts at Ritter Island in Hagerman.
HAGERMAN — It’s the little things about Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts that make the event a necessity to visit.
It’s the quick bus ride onto Ritter Island that feels like a mini-adventure in and of itself. It’s the crisp air in the morning that turns into the last glimpses of summer warmth later in the afternoon. It’s the unique crystal clear water nestled in the canyon. It’s the warm cup of coffee while browsing through a near limitless selection of art.
It’s the little things that make the event special.
“Thousand Springs is like a magic festival,” said Melissa Crane, marketing director for the Magic Valley Arts Council. “There is such a feeling of joy and relaxation. Everyone seems relaxed — there is something about it that makes the whole thing fun.”
The annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts returns Saturday and Sunday at Ritter Island, a section of Thousand Springs State Park near Hagerman. The festival is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3 for children 12 and under, tickets can be purchased in advance at magicvalleyartscouncil.info or 208-734-2787. It is recommended that visitors bring cash.
This year, more than 100 artists are participating. Each booth offers something vastly different than the next. There is everything from watercolors to jewelry to art glass. If anyone wanted to start Christmas shopping early, there are worse places to start than the Thousand Springs Festival.
“Our committee works hard on variety,” Crane said. “They work really hard on making sure that each artist brings something unique.”
Not to be outdone by the growing list of talented artists, the food vendors continue to grow. Alcoholic beverages will be offered this year, with beer from Magic Valley Brewing and cider from Cedar Draw Cider.
Last year, every food vendor sold out of food, said Julie Gough a member of the Basque Association. The group has participated in the past seven years serving Basque food and expanding visitor’s palettes.
“We sold out every day while we were there,” Gough said. “I think it’s fun to go and try things you wouldn’t normally eat.”
Last years festival had 1,000 more visitors than the previous year, Crane said. The number of people caused long waits for buses and long lines for food. The organizers for the event learned from last year and are adding more food options by adding an extra power pole. Transportation is being improved by adding an extra bus during peak hours and restricting pedestrian traffic into Ritter Island to avoid slowing down the buses.
“When you attend an event, it’s the little things that matter,” Crane said. “I want the Thousand Springs Art Festival to be on those local pieces that make a place unique.”
