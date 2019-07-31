BURLEY — The Cassia County Fair, in conjunction with Live A Little Productions, has announced that the Monster Truck Insanity Tour will invade the Idaho Central Credit Union arena at the Cassia County Fairgrounds for one huge show Aug. 12. The pit party will happen from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., with showtime at 6 p.m.
The Insanity Tour will include some of the nation’s biggest and baddest monster trucks along with Extreme Lawnmower Races, wild side-by-side Tough Truck Racing Championships, Mr. Xtreme Stunt Man and the Monster Bus Ride Experience where spectators can take a ride in a real monster truck. The show is sure to create an exciting night of motor sports competition and entertainment.
“To say that we’re excited to return to the Cassia County Fair is a major understatement,” Skyler Neibaur, CEO of Live A Little Productions, said in a statement. “I am originally from the southern Idaho area, so being able to work together with the fine folks at the Cassia County Fair to bring this event to my hometown community is simply awesome.”
Pre-sale ticket prices are $16 for adults, $8 for children ages three to 12, and children two and younger get in free. To purchase discounted pre-sale tickets, go to livealittleproductions.com or visit the Cassia County Fair ticket office on select days.
