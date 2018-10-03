TWIN FALLS — Whether or not you would like to re-live your high school years, there is a chance coming up to spend a night on the town and benefit a good cause at the same time.
The Mom Prom comes to Twin Falls for the first time Friday after being held in more than 60 locations since its start in 2006.
A Mom Prom is a ladies night out for charity where women get the chance to wear their old prom gowns, bridesmaids dresses or wedding gowns. There will be a tackiest dress contest so there’s no need to be embarrassed by the oldest gown in the back of your closet.
All proceeds go to the local Tough Enough to Wear Pink organization, which helps bring awareness to the importance of breast screening mammography and raises funds to provide free mammograms for women.
“This is a chance for everyone to have a good time and support a good cause,” Music Magic Events owner Sid Vanderpool said.
Music Magic will be decorating Canyon Crest and nationally known DJ SidV will be playing tunes from the ‘80s and ‘90s.
President of Twin Falls Tough Enough to Wear Pink Amanda Ash said that Music Magic Events also helps them set up their annual Ladies Night.
“We are really excited to be chosen for this,” Ash said.
Mom Prom will be 8 to 11 p.m. Friday at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center.
Dinner won’t be provided but drinks will be available, Canyon Crest manager Ruth Conway said.
A single ticket is $25, a couples ticket is $40 and a VIP table for 10 is $300. Single tickets are $30 at the door.
Tickets can be purchased at brownpapertickets.com.
