SUN VALLEY — Mitchell Contemporary has opened a gallery in Sun Valley. Tim Mitchell moved from Aspen, Colo., to open the new site at 400 Sun Valley Road.
Working in the fine art business, Mitchell started staging art and pop-art galleries with works by regional, emerging and well-established artists. His gallery in Sun Valley features works by contemporary fine art painters and sculptors including Kristof Kosmowski, Malen Pierson, Boise-based D’Arcy Bellamy, Siri Hollander, Diana Carey and Ron Apgar to name a few.
For the holiday season, Mitchell Contemporary will feature works from Kosmowski’s “Abstract Series.” The artist’s inspiration comes from his personal experiences, but also from the modern masters Claude Monet, Gustav Klimt, Paul Cezanne, Robert Motherwell and Gerhard Richter. Utilizing the medium of Venetian plaster with inherent oil pigments gives Kosmowski’s work depth, texture and a rich organic feel.
Mitchell Contemporary will be open for a Gallery Walk on Friday and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. To make an appointment, call Tim Mitchell at 970-404-7206.
