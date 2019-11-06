TWIN FALLS — Winter is coming early to Twin Falls.
Britini D’Angelo and Hannah Chism, who are professional actors, travel from town to town putting on the Missoula Children’s Theatre show in each destination. While the script is the same, the cast is different in each destination, and the show takes on a new life.
“For a lot of kids this is a fresh start,” D’Angelo said. “We can change lives through theater. It is something beautiful to watch.”
The duo are bringing the frigid show “Snow Queen” for young actors to perform.
This week, MCT is in Twin Falls getting ready to perform “The Snow Queen.” This show takes audiences to the “land of colored ice,” a world of talking reindeer, yetis and snow chickens. The show is based on the fairy tale by Hans Christian Anderson but with a much lighter take. It’s the tale of a young girl on a journey to save her best friend from the titular Snow Queen.
The musical is presented by the Magic Valley Arts Council and will premier with showings at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students 17 and younger.
You have free articles remaining.
D’Angelo and Chism are the tour directors/actors for the Missoula Children’s Theatre tour. D’Angelo graduated from Niagara University with two bachelor’s degrees in theatre — performance and communications. Chism graduated from the University of West Florida with a bachelor’s in musical theatre. The two have been traveling since May and have visited 10 states since they started their journey.
Auditions are Monday and the show is performed in front of an audience on Saturday. Each time, it seems like a miracle. Sunday, the pair travels to their next destination and starts over with a new group of children.
The cast is all children, as young as 5 years old. They don’t need to have acting experience, just a willingness to learn and participate.
“The MCT shows teach children life skills through the performing arts,” Chism said. “They find a lifelong passion through this.”
“I’ve noticed that the kids learn discipline,” said Carolyn White, the executive director of the Magic Valley Arts Council. “They gain self-confidence. It’s an amazing thing to watch.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.