Missoula Children’s Theatre brings 'Rumpelstiltskin' to Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — For the 23rd year, the Magic Valley Arts Council is hosting the Missoula Children’s Theatre, offering a week-long theater residency for children ages 5-17 years old.

MVAC invites you to a musical wonderland Saturday when Missoula Children’s Theatre showcases more than 20 local students in an original musical adaptation of “Rumpelstiltskin.”

Performances of Rumpelstiltskin are at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Sligar Auditorium at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls.

Tickets are on sale now at the Magic Valley Arts Council Box Office or by calling 208-734-ARTS (2787). Adult tickets are $10 and students $5. Seating is limited so reserve your tickets today.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre residency in the Magic Valley is brought to you by the Magic Valley Arts Council with support from the Amalgamated Research, Inc., Marty Mead and Friends, Maurice Bowers Trust, Bill and Donna Kyle, Janice Seagraves Family Foundation, CMC Audio, Jakers Bar and Grill, McAllisters Deli, Idaho Joes and Idaho Commission on the Arts and other generous sponsors.

For more information visit magicvalleyartscouncil.org or call MVAC at 208-734-ARTS (2787).

Rumpelstiltskin Cast:

Rumpelstiltskin: Sam Gadd

Old Clara: Pheobe Bates

Young Clara: Karley Huber

Jester: Katherine Beus

King: Jeff Gadd

Queen: Ashley Huber

Knights: Ethan Halling & Nathan Sharp

Wizards: Kaylee Cox, Kyla Sharp, Caden Sharp, Greta Christansen, Caysja Roberts

Gnomes: Pippin Evans, Josh Sharp, Ivy Halling, Lilli Gonzalez

Villagers: Rowan Evans, Clara Hurd, Annelise Lord, Kalee Manning

Assistant Director: Regina Bates

