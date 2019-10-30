TWIN FALLS — For the 22nd year, the Magic Valley Arts Council will help provide growth opportunities for children through the Missoula Children’s Theater residency.
Auditions for performances of “The Snow Queen” will take place at 4:15 p.m. Monday at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Be on time because the tour directors will begin auditions promptly.
Three main things are essential in potential cast members: loud and clear voices, expressive bodies and faces and the ability to listen and follow directions. The last part is the most important because the full production will be staged in five days. During this short time, children will learn lines, songs and choreography, cues, stage blocking and timing. Tour directors will guide participants to hone their memorization skills, work as a team, develop stage presence and self-confidence and make lasting friendships.
“The Snow Queen,” written by Michael McGill, was inspired by the Hans Christian Andersen book. Music and lyrics are by Michael McGill. Although set in a land of colored ice, this classic tale will warm your heart in its illustrative retelling by a group of fun-loving, imaginative hobgoblins. As they depict the journey of a young girl on her quest to find her best friend, you may just find yourself believing in malevolent mirrors, yetis, talking reindeer and snow chickens. Blizzards can come at any moment, so strap on some snowshoes and get ready to discover what it takes to overcome chilling obstacles, keep resilience alive and melt down the Snow Queen’s icy walls.
Performances of “The Snow Queen” will be at 3 and 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Seating is limited so reserve your tickets today — available now at the Magic Valley Arts Council Box Office.
Because of financial support from the Whittenberger Foundation, Amalgamated Research Inc., the Blue Lakes Rotary, the Twin Falls Optimists and the Idaho Commission on the Arts, the Magic Valley Arts Council is able to offer the magic of a Missoula Children’s Theater experience through workshops and performances at eleven schools in Gooding, Jerome, Filer and Twin Falls — reaching up to 4,900 children in grades K-12. Creativity, social skills, goal achievement, communication skills and self-esteem are all characteristics that are attained through participation in this unique, educational project.
Missoula Children’s Theater, whose mission is the development of life skills in children through participation in the performing arts, is the nation’s largest touring children’s theater. It has been touring extensively for 45 years from Montana to Japan and will visit nearly 1,200 communities this year with up to 44 teams of tour actor/directors.
For more information, call 208-734-2787 or go to magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
