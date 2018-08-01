Not every history book accomplishes the goal of being engaging and educational.
“Minidoka National Historic Site” was written by Hanako Wakatsuki, the site’s chief of interpretation and education; Mia Russell, executive director of the Friends of Minidoka; and Carol Ash, the site’s former chief of interpretation and education. This book documents the Minidoka War Relocation Center, a camp for American citizens and legal resident aliens of Japanese ancestry who were forcibly removed from their homes along the West Coast and held from August 1942 to October 1945.
“Minidoka National Historic Site” is a fascinating look at Idaho history. The book covers everything from what life was like for Japanese communities before the war, what daily life in the camp was like, the patriotism of the Japanese Americans who served and what happened to Japanese American communities after the war.
The entire history of the camp is covered in this book. Harry L. Stafford, the project director of the Minidoka War Relocation Center, was said to have had a good relationship with the incarcerated people at the camp which led to a more satisfactory living situation than other camps. This adds an interesting layer to what life was like at the camp.
The book does explore some of the darker themes that were at play during this period of time. Posters featuring anti-Asian remarks are shown. Idaho Gov. Chase Clark was very public about his anti-Japanese thoughts. The truth of this book isn’t flattering. It serves as a great history lesson but the biggest take away from the book are the pictures.
This book is filled with photographs selected by the authors from the wartime record at the National Archives, the Wing Luke Museum, Oregon Nikkei Endowment, Densho and several family collections.
There is a sense of normalcy to some of these photos. There are photos of the incarcerated people learning to ice skate, going to school and working welding jobs. You can feel a sense of community and family.
“Minidoka National Historic Site” is an absolute accomplishment in capturing history, both text and visuals work perfectly in tandem to educate readers. The only downside is the length. At only 128 pages, it leaves you wanting more. But each of those is jam-packed with information. Every person you read about in the book has a story that, in a perfect world, could be explored.
“Minidoka National Historic Site” does not trivialize or sensationalize the subject matter at hand. It’s an informative and educational look at Idaho History and a must for history buffs.
