KETCHUM — As part of its Big Idea Project "Marketplaces: From Open Air to Online," the Sun Valley Center for the Arts will present the Mighty Main Street Revival panel discussion — an exploration of how main street businesses are reigniting in rural western America.
The event is free and will take at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the center, 191 Fifth Ave. E., Ketchum.
What drives investment in places like Twin Falls and Tieton, Washington? How are these communities responding to renewed economic interest and activity?
Moderator Jim Keating — executive director of the Blaine County Recreation District; panelist Ed Marquand — founder of the Mighty Tieton project; panelist Shawn Barigar — artist, Twin Falls mayor and president/CEO of the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce; and panelist Tyler Davis-Jeffers — a Ketchum-based private investor, will discuss how main street marketplaces in two different communities can survive and thrive in the current economic environment.
“With the current shift in how we buy and sell goods, it is heartening to see communities focus on revitalizing their main streets,” Katelyn Foley, director of education and humanities, said in a statement. “Twin Falls, Idaho, and Tieton, Washington, are interesting case studies for consideration, hopefully inspiring us all to think about how we support our local businesses.”
Although the Mighty Main Street Revival panel discussion is free to the public, a $10 donation is suggested as is contacting the center in advance to reserve seating for the event. Go to ci.ovationtix.com/159/performance/10413961?mc_cid=e77b3b8bf7&mc_eid=5dbfdf187a.
For more information about the panel discussion, call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org.
