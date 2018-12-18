Merry and Bright: Where to see spectacular Christmas lights in the Magic Valley
TWIN FALLS — A miniature golf course is lighting up the night this Christmas as the course turns into a winter wonderland.
Putters Mini Golf is transforming into Winter Putter Land, a Christmas light showcase that is open 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays at 1821 Canyon Crest Drive.
The mini-golf course will be operated by the Twin Falls High School student council, Canyon Ridge High School student council and Optimist Club. Admission is free, but donations go to different causes supported by the organizations.
Hot chocolate and candy canes will be provided, said Anna Scholes, the president of the Optimist Club.
“This setup is really great for younger kids,” Scholes said.
Putters is just one of the incredible light displays you can witness this holiday season.
The Orton Botanical Garden has decked out its drought-tolerant plants in gorgeous lights for the past seven years.
“We started out with just a couple of lights in the front. It’s grown a lot,” said Lamar Orton, president of the Botanical Garden. “We’re getting a lot of people coming through this year.”
Lights turn on at the five-acre garden at 6 p.m. and go off after 10 p.m. Who would’ve guessed that cacti would look so good in the winter? The display runs until New Year’s Day.
Check out one of the most brightly lit neighborhoods in all of southern Idaho — Casperson Christmas Lights — at 2207 Twin View Lane. Their Christmas lights are on every night at 5 p.m. Make sure to check out the Casperson Christmas Lights Facebook page for more information.
You’ll have to venture out to Hansen to get a look at the marvelous “Royland,” a three-acre light show next to Rock Creek General Store at 3048 N. 3800 E. Lights are on from dusk until midnight every night from Thanksgiving through Christmas — and possibly to New Year’s Day.
