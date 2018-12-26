KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts Film Series will show “The Irish Pub” at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St., Ketchum.
This documentary film celebrates what is perhaps the greatest institution in Irish society — the Irish pub — and the interesting characters who run the establishments.
Described by the Washington Post as “… a laid-back documentary about the charms — liquid and otherwise — of the traditional Irish watering-hole,” “The lrish Pub” captures the simplicity of the life of an Irish publican — a person who owns or manages a pub. Award-winning Irish filmmaker Alex Fegan takes the time to talk with pub owners — many of whom are running pubs that have been in their families for generations — about their life, their work and their devotion to providing the neighborhood with an escape from the doldrums of day-to-day life.
“As we’ve been exploring the idea of kitchens, homes and what makes us feel a sense of security and belonging, I kept looking at this film as a way to access the emotional connection between local watering-holes, their patrons and the publicans who run them,” Kristine Bretall, director of performing arts, said in a statement. “While for some people the home kitchen may be the anchor to family and friends, for others a pub and its publican may be their ‘home kitchen’ — the place where they feel most comfortable and find their own version of family. This film will make you wish for a local bar right down the street that would welcome you every time you walked in.”
Tickets are $10 SVCA members and $12 non-members — available by calling 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org or visit the center’s box office at 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum.
The film is part of the center’s Big Idea project, “At the Table: Kitchen as Home.” Running time is one hour 16 minutes.
