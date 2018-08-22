TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Piano Celebration Series will present pianist Dr. Roger McVey in concert at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
The program will feature Schubert’s final work for piano — the beautiful “Sonata in B-flat Major, D960,” completed just weeks before the composer’s death in 1828. McVey will also play some dazzling pieces by Franz Liszt, as well as “Sonata No. 3” by Emma Lou Diemer. She is one of America’s most eminent living composers, and this exuberant sonata was partially inspired by a trip to Argentina; it incorporates tango rhythms and characteristics.
Tickets are: $10 adults, $8 seniors and $6 students — available at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office.
For more information, call 208-732-6288.
