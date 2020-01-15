BOISE — Ignore the snow and ice. Boise is heating up fast — for outdoor concert fans.
The Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater added two more major names to its summer schedule this week.
Rock band Matchbox Twenty, known for hits such as “If You’re Gone” and “Bent,” will perform at the Idaho Center Amphitheater on Sept. 12. Jacob Dylan and the Wallflowers open. Tickets go on sale at noon Jan. 17 at ICTickets for $39.50 general-admission lawn, and $59.50 to $119.50 reserved.
Also this week, country singer Tim McGraw announced he’s heading out on tour with Midland and Ingrid Andress this year. That show will come to the Idaho Center Amphitheater on Sept. 28. Ticket information has not been released.
You have free articles remaining.
Promoter Live Nation expects to present 13 to 15 shows at Nampa’s outdoor concert venue. Approximately half of them already have been nailed down. Here’s what else we know.
- Thomas Rhett (with Brett Young and Midland): July 24. Tickets go on sale Jan. 31 at ICTickets.
- David Gray: July 25. Tickets are available now.
- Kenny Chesney: Aug. 5. Ticket information is not yet available.
- Vampire Weekend: Aug. 10. Tickets are available now.
- The Doobie Brothers (50th-anniversary tour featuring Michael McDonald): Sept. 3. Tickets are available now.
Outlaw Field, the main outdoor concert venue inside Boise city limits, has announced only one show so far. The Avett Brothers are slated to perform there May 19. Tickets are available now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.