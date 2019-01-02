Tony Mannen is afraid of his upcoming show.
Mannen, a retired College of Southern Idaho theater professor, has acted plenty of times; he’s been in upwards of 200 productions. This time he’s worried about his co-star, former student Coltyn Giltner, upstaging him.
There’s a lot of pressure on the two actors — because it will be only them on stage.
“If there was one reason to see the show it would be seeing us perform together on stage,” Mannen said.
“I hit 71 in eight weeks and I’m scared s—-less. We have reputations, and it sounds big-headed to say, but we can’t afford to be average.”
The Random Acts of Theatre Players presents “Mass Appeal.” Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at O’Leary Middle School. It’s written by Bill C. Davis and directed by Jud Harmon.
“Mass Appeal” is a two-man play about a very popular priest, Father Timothy Farley played by Mannen, who has a brash young seminarian, Mark Dolson played by Giltner, assigned to him. Father Farley is beloved by his flock because his sermons are witty and soft enough so as not offend. Dolson is determined to shake parishioners out of complacency.
“This is about two very passionate people. The conflict comes from how to solve things,” Giltner said. “It’s about the responsibility to advocate for things you believe in.”
Giltner, a theater teacher in Milwaukee, hasn’t been on a stage in the Magic Valley in four years and says he’s thrilled to be back and working with his mentor.
The show is a challenge: The two are almost alone on the stage; the minimal set puts even more emphasis on their performances. They must memorize page-long monologues and snappy back-and-forth dialogue.
The two actors have thought of backstories and intricacies for their characters that the audience will never see or even know about. Father Farley obtained his doctor of ministry in Virginia. They determined that Dolson is from the West Coast. It’s such history that changes reading lines from the page into acting, Giltner said.
“You want to be as familiar with your character as possible. Familiarity brings respect for your character,” Giltner said.
“Every good actor is going to go to fight for their character.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.