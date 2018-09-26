KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts 2018–2019 Film Series continues at 4:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 4 with the 21st annual Manhattan Short Film Festival at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St., Ketchum.
There are nine films in contention this year — each 18 minutes in length or less. More than 100,000 people across the globe will view the films.
Upon entry to participating venues, audience members will receive a ballot to cast votes for Best Film and Best Actor. Local votes will be tallied by the Sun Valley Center for the Arts and then forwarded to the New York City headquarters of Manhattan Short. The 2018 Festival winners will be announced at 8 a.m. Oct. 8 at ManhattanShort.com.
By virtue of their selection by Manhattan Short, each films automatically qualifies for consideration in the Academy Awards’ short film category.
The films are
- “Baghead” — United Kingdom
- “Fire in Cardboard City” — New Zealand
- “Home Shopper” — United States
- “Her” — Kosovo
- “Two Strangers Who Meet Five Times” — United Kingdom
- “Someone” — Germany
- “Chuchotage” — Hungary
- “Fauve” — Canada
- “Lacrimosa” — Austria
Tickets are $10 for SVCA members and $12 for nonmembers — available by calling 208-726-9491 or at sunvalleycenter.org or at the center’s box office, 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum.
