KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts Film Series will continue with the 22nd annual Manhattan Short Film Festival, a one-of-a-kind cinematic event where film lovers around the world will see the same short films — 18 minutes in length or less — during a two-week window. Viewers will have the opportunity to decide the 2019 festival winner by voting for their favorite film following the screenings.
Established in New York City in 1998, the Manhattan Short Film Festival receives 1,250 entries from more than 70 countries a year. Between Sept. 26 and Oct. 6, this year’s 10 short-film finalists will be shown to more than 100,000 viewers at cinemas, universities, museums, libraries and art centers in more than 400 venues across six continents.
The 10 films in contention will be shown at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St., Ketchum. They are as follows:
- “Nefta Football Club” — France
- “Debris” — USA
- “Driving Lessons” — Iran
- “Tipped” — Canada
- “Sylvia” — United Kingdom
- “The Match” — Finland
- “This Time Away” — United Kingdom
- “Malou” — Germany
- “A Family Affair” — United Kingdom
- “At the End of the World” — USA
By virtue of their selection by Manhattan Short, each of these films automatically qualifies for consideration in the 2020 Academy Awards’ short film category.
Upon entry to the Magic Lantern Cinemas, audience members will receive a ballot to cast votes for Best Film and Best Actor. Local votes will be tallied by the Sun Valley Center for the Arts and forwarded to Manhattan Short headquarters in New York City. The 2019 Festival winners will be announced at 8 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time on Oct. 7 at ManhattanShort.com as well as on the center’s Facebook page.
The cost is $10 for center members and $12 for nonmembers. To buy tickets, call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org or visit visit the center’s box office at 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum.
