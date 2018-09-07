TWIN FALLS — Take a collection of ‘70s Swedish pop, romantic intrigues, playful choreography and mildly naughty jokes and mix it all together. It’ll lead to a great time.
It’ll lead to “Mamma Mia!”
“Mamma Mia!” is the story of bride-to-be Sophie Sheridan tackling the mystery of which of three men could be her father. She invites her them to her wedding without telling her mother, Donna Sheridan, played by Samantha Simmons.
The mystery takes a back seat to the real star of the show — ABBA’s music.
The musical originally opened in London’s West End in 1999 and made its U.S. debut the following year. “Mamma Mia!” didn’t create the jukebox musical genre but it did popularize it. With songs like the titular “Mamma Mia,” “SOS” and “Dancing Queen,” it’s no surprise why this show is a hit. The music is impossibly catchy.
For director Stephanie Johnson, “Mamma Mia!” is all about the music. ABBA’s music, songs from her childhood, is what drew her to this show.
“I’ve seen this show more times than I care to admit,” Johnson said.
Johnson has been involved with every part of the production for live theater, but “Mamma Mia!” is her second time directing — her first being “Disenchanted!” in 2017. It was a much smaller production but it prepared her for this.
“I’ve driven the cast crazy by saying they have to have fun with this show,” Johnson said.
Johnson’s direction shines through in the performances of the energetic cast.
Despite the ridiculousness of the story and the cheesy but catchy music, there is heart in “Mamma Mia!” It’s the relationship between mother and daughter, Donna and Sophie, that resonates with audiences.
Lydia Christensen, portraying Sophie, has been in five plays with the Repertory Theatre, and this is her first lead role. Sophie is a relatable character for the 17-year-old actress because she is trying to figure out her place in the world and who she is.
“This is a rocking pop musical,” Christensen said. “We are trying to encourage the audience to dance and get involved with the music.”
Samantha Simmons, hasn’t been in a play for eight years. Now that her daughter is 2, she’s returned to the stage.
“My daughter knows the lyrics to all these songs now,” Simmons said.
Simmons, portraying Donna Sheridan, said she loves the role because of how ridiculous and relatable it can be.
“It’s the most fun escape ever,” Simmons said. “This show is a crazy, over the top trip to a Greek Paradise.”
Johnson said that with each show, the Orpheum Theatre tries to add a new piece of equipment to enhance future productions. You’ll have to check out the show to find out the new addition.
Shows on Friday, Saturday, Sept. 14 and 15 will be at 7:30 p.m. Shows on Sunday and Sept. 16 will be at 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at orpheumtwinfalls.com or at the door 90 minutes before each performance.
