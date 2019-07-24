HAILEY — Jump in, create and surprise yourself. The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will offer “Sandals 101: I Made Them Myself!” with Morgan Buckert from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 15 at the center, 314 Second Ave. S., Hailey.
The cost is $210 for center members and $260 for non-members. To register, go to web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10413608?mc_cid=dd06d6ced3&mc_eid=5dbfdf187a. The cancellation reimbursement deadline is Aug. 1.
You’ll be able to say “I made them myself” with every compliment for your new leather sandals. Create your own custom-fitted pair in this beginner class. Choose your materials and fashion sandals to last a lifetime with techniques you can reproduce at home. All materials will be provided with additional findings available for purchase. No shoe-making experience is required, but craft/design experience will be useful.
Buckert has moved far from her home on a ranch in south Texas, but she is influenced by traditional western themes in her leather work. She builds custom cowboy boots, shoes, sandals and leather goods in her Hailey workshop.
