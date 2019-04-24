TWIN FALLS —
For its final concert of the season, the Magic Valley Symphony knew it had to do something big.
The symphony’s 60th year is right around the corner and it is already preparing the celebration, Director of Development Amy Toft said.
They looked to California-based visual art company Westwater Arts to bring images to their music for a beautiful pairing. The images are timed to the orchestra for a cinematic experience.
“This is a big deal for us,” Toft said. “We want to spread our concerts to younger audiences. We want to appeal to visual people who normally don’t come.”
Nicholas and Erin Bardonnay with Westwater Arts will be timing the photos in real time with the orchestra, keeping the beat with cinematic quality.
Some of their concert pieces include adventures through modern cities, daring images from World War II and peaks into hidden nature paradises that are still left uncharted. They will be performing three pieces with the Magic Valley Symphony.
One piece is an exploration of vanishing rainforests accompanied with Vaughan Williams “The Lark Ascending.” Jennifer Call Dunn will be soloing during this performance.
The second multimedia piece will be “Sagaland” an adventure through Iceland’s dramatic landscape.
“Music is the driving force, but these visuals bring in a lot of newer faces,” Nicholas said. “”It opens a door to people experience awesome music.
The highlight will be the specialized community piece. About 2,500 images of the Magic Valley were submitted to Westwater Arts, and about 200 were pieced together with sweeping music to represented the area.
“People connect with different things,” Erin said. “We’ll have rock climbing and even pig racing. It introduces people to parts of the community they didn’t even know existed.”
“These community pieces are meant to make people feel good about where they live,” Nicholas said. “Sometimes people feel like the grass is always greener, but we want to show the beauty of where people live.”
