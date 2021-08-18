Magic Valley Symphony plans full 2021-22 concert schedule

Magic Valley Symphony announced its schedule of four in-person concerts for the 2021-22 season. All concerts will be held at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium. The season theme is “In Living Color” and will feature familiar and new pieces at each concert. Season tickets can be ordered online at the Symphony website www.mvsymphony.org.
At 4 p.m. Oct. 10, the Idaho State University Trio will be the featured artist. The trio members Hyeri Choi, on violin, Eleanor Cox, on cello and Kori Bond, on piano, will perform the first movement of Beethoven’s “Triple Concerto” with the symphony and Argentinian composer Astor Piazzolla’s “The Four Seasons of Buenas Aires.” The Symphony will present Respighi’s “Pines of the Appian Way” and the “Conga del Fuego Nuevo” by Mexican composer Arturo Márquez.
Toronto-based pianist Kevin Ahfat will join the symphony at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 12. His February 2021 livestream appearance with Magic Valley Symphony was canceled when he got COVID-19. He will perform George Gershwin’s Piano Concerto in F with the orchestra. Also on the program will be R. Strauss’ “Themes from Thus Spake Zarathustra,” which was used in the movie “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “A Tribute to John Williams,” Gershwins’ “An American in Paris Suite,” and local CSI composer George K. Halsell’s “Intergalactic Adventure,” in honor of his recent retirement from CSI. A special free concert for Magic Valley Fourth Graders and their parents will be held on from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Nov. 11.
Guest Conductor Colin Brien will lead the symphony on Feb. 25 in Antonín Dvořák’s popular “Symphony No. 8 in G Major,” as well as other engaging repertoire. He will premiere his own composition “A Hero Adventure Suite.” A Magic Valley Schools Art Exhibit/Contest will be held in the Fine Arts foyer before and after the concert and winning art works will receive cash prizes.
The April 22 Pops Concert will highlight the theme “Romeo and Juliet Live!” Music will include pieces based on Shakespeare’s timeless play by Tchaikovsky, Prokofiev, Rota, Gounod and Bellini, as well as musical works inspired by Romero and Juliet including “West Side Story” and “Across the Stars” from The Star Wars Saga. Soprano Jocelyn Van Wyk, daughter of Michael and Leslie Taylor, will be a featured artist.
Season tickets are available online at the symphony website, www.mvsymphony.org. A season ticket brochure will soon be mailed to interested people. If you want to be included in the brochure mailing, or order tickets by phone, please call Director of Development Amy Toft at 208-404-9670.