Magic Valley Symphony plans full 2021-22 concert schedule

Magic Valley Symphony announced its schedule of four in-person concerts for the 2021-22 season. All concerts will be held at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium. The season theme is “In Living Color” and will feature familiar and new pieces at each concert. Season tickets can be ordered online at the Symphony website www.mvsymphony.org.

At 4 p.m. Oct. 10, the Idaho State University Trio will be the featured artist. The trio members Hyeri Choi, on violin, Eleanor Cox, on cello and Kori Bond, on piano, will perform the first movement of Beethoven’s “Triple Concerto” with the symphony and Argentinian composer Astor Piazzolla’s “The Four Seasons of Buenas Aires.” The Symphony will present Respighi’s “Pines of the Appian Way” and the “Conga del Fuego Nuevo” by Mexican composer Arturo Márquez.