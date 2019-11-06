{{featured_button_text}}
Magic Valley Symphony

Richard Cook, standing, received well-deserved applause on Sunday as the one Magic Valley Symphony member who performed in the first concert 60 years ago.

 JULIE A. FERRARO, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Symphony will present A Holiday Prelude at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium. The group will perform new music by Caleb Collins — “Once Upon a Star.”

Other music will include “Sleigh Ride” by Leroy Anderson, “The Bells of Christmas” by Bob Krogstad, “Toccata on ‘Carol of the Bells’” by David Lovrien, “Troika” from “The Lt. Kije Suite” by Serge Prokofiev, and “Sound the Bells” and “Across the Stars” by John Williams.

Serena Clark and the CSI Chamber Choir will join the orchestra in performing “The Promise of Living” by Aaron Copland, “Cantique de Jean Racine” by Gabriel Fauré and “Bredon Hill” by Daniel Gawthrop.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students — available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, Sav-More Drug, Dunkley Music, Deseret Book and the CSI Fine Arts Center.

