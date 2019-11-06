TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Symphony will present A Holiday Prelude at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium. The group will perform new music by Caleb Collins — “Once Upon a Star.”
Other music will include “Sleigh Ride” by Leroy Anderson, “The Bells of Christmas” by Bob Krogstad, “Toccata on ‘Carol of the Bells’” by David Lovrien, “Troika” from “The Lt. Kije Suite” by Serge Prokofiev, and “Sound the Bells” and “Across the Stars” by John Williams.
You have free articles remaining.
Serena Clark and the CSI Chamber Choir will join the orchestra in performing “The Promise of Living” by Aaron Copland, “Cantique de Jean Racine” by Gabriel Fauré and “Bredon Hill” by Daniel Gawthrop.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students — available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, Sav-More Drug, Dunkley Music, Deseret Book and the CSI Fine Arts Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.