TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Symphony will perform its fourth concert of the “A World of Music” season at 7:30 p.m. April 26 in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium.
For this Earth Day Pops Concert, the symphony will join forces with Nicholas Bardonnay and Westwater Arts to perform three memorable works of photo-choreography along with Scott Watson’s “Magic Valley.” Images submitted by local photographers will be featured along with recognizable portraits of nature from the symphonic repertoire by Hovhaness and Vaughn Williams. This will be the pops concert of the decade — not to be missed.
Tickets are $10 adults, $8 seniors and $6 students — available at five Twin Falls retail stores, by calling 208-732-6288, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office or at the door.
For more information, go to mvsymphony.org.
