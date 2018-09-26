Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Magic Valley Symphony preview
Musicians rehearse for the Magic Valley Symphony Tuesday night, Sept. 5, 2017, at CSI in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Symphony will perform its first concert of the “A World of Music” season at 4 p.m. Oct. 7 in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium.

The performance will open with a new work by Caleb Collins followed by the three winners of the 2018 Youth Soloist Competition: Andrew Coleman on piano, Jerrel Martin on cello and Seth Beus on violin. The orchestra will add a favorite Haydn symphony.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for students — available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, Dunkley Music, Sav-Mor Drug, Deseret Book, the CSI Fine Arts Box Office or at the door.

