TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Symphony will perform its first concert of the “A World of Music” season at 4 p.m. Oct. 7 in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium.
The performance will open with a new work by Caleb Collins followed by the three winners of the 2018 Youth Soloist Competition: Andrew Coleman on piano, Jerrel Martin on cello and Seth Beus on violin. The orchestra will add a favorite Haydn symphony.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for students — available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, Dunkley Music, Sav-Mor Drug, Deseret Book, the CSI Fine Arts Box Office or at the door.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.