TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Symphony will perform its third concert of the “A World of Music” season at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium.

2002 Youth Soloist winner and Austin Opera principal coach and pianist Nyle Matsuoka will return to perform the Strauss “Burleske” and a Prokofiev sonata for piano. The orchestra will add Smetana’s “The Moldau” and a Giannini symphony.

Tickets are $10 adults, $8 seniors and $5 students — available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, Dunkley Music, Sav-Mor Drug, Deseret Book, the CSI Fine Arts Box Office or at the door.

More information, go to mvsymphony.org.

